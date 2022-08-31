Utmost reveals 'clear focus' on core international life business - interview part 1

It is almost ten years since the Utmost Group was formed and six years since it gained a major foothold in the international life assurance market with the purchase of AXA Isle of Man from AXA in October 2016. Since then, following a number of acquisitions, Utmost Wealth Solutions has grown to become a market leader with almost £5bn of new business flows each year. Its assets under administration have also increased, from around £9bn in 2016 to c. £56bn in 2021. Stephen Atkinson (pictu...