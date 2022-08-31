Political tensions will 'see all' Chinese stocks delist from the US

The latest round in the US-China "cold war" will result in all Chinese companies delisting from the US, Jorry Nøddekær, manager of Polar Capital's Emerging Market Stars fund, told International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. Political tension between the two nations have been ongoing for years and many Chinese companies are now making the call to delist from the US ahead of the 2024 deadline as a way to manage the business risk. Indeed, five major state-owned Chinese companies ...