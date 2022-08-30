MetLife IM acquires UK and Australia based ESG manager 

clock • 2 min read
MetLife IM acquires UK and Australia based ESG manager 

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire London-headquartered Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager. As of June 30, 2022, AIM's assets under management were $1.01bn. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The acquisition wil...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Tokenization: the future of entrepreneurial finance

Global expat adviser unveils new office in Japan for APAC expansion