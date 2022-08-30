Global expat adviser unveils new office in Japan for APAC expansion

Global adviser Leo Wealth has opened an office in Tokyo, Japan, expanding its global footprint and US tax practice. The new office will provide a range of US tax and consulting services to US expatriates and global citizens in Japan and the wider APAC region. The Tokyo office strengthens Leo Wealth's tax capabilities across Asia and the United States, bolstering the independent firm's network in Hong Kong, New York, New Jersey, and Dallas which serves global citizens in over 30 countries. ...
