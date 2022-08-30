US, China reaching deal in dispute is 'wake-up' call for investors

US-China trade relations have just been given a significant boost and this should act as a "monumentally loud" wake-up call for investors, says Nigel Green CEO of deVere Group. The two nations on Friday reached a tentative agreement to allow US regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on US exchanges. In a long-running row, US regulators had vowed to remove Chinese companies off U.S.-based stock exchanges if China doesn't allow inspections. He s...