Swiss Re honorary chairman given Singapore's top award

Walter B. Kielholz, honorary chairman of Swiss Re Ltd (Swiss Re), has been awarded the Honorary Citizen Award, which was conferred by the president of Singapore Halimah Yacob. The award is the highest form of recognition bestowed by the Singapore government for outstanding contributions by an individual to the country's growth and development. It is conferred on those who have made a significant impact in the areas of business, science and technology, information communications, education,...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes