Swiss Re honorary chairman given Singapore's top award

Walter B. Kielholz, honorary chairman of Swiss Re Ltd (Swiss Re), has been awarded the Honorary Citizen Award, which was conferred by the president of Singapore Halimah Yacob. The award is the highest form of recognition bestowed by the Singapore government for outstanding contributions by an individual to the country's growth and development. It is conferred on those who have made a significant impact in the areas of business, science and technology, information communications, education,...