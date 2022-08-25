Australia's Perpetual agrees deal to purchase JO Hambro owner Pendal

Australian fund manager Pendal Group, parent company of JO Hambro, has accepted an A$2.5bn (£1.5bn) takeover offer from rival firm Perpetual. The offer will give Pendal shareholders the equivalent of A$6.54 per share in the merger, with one Perpetual share for every 7.5 of Pendal, as well as A$1.976 cash for each Pendal share, reports sister site Investment Week. This is an A$0.306 increase per Pendal share from the first bid made in April, which Pendal told its shareholders was inadequ...