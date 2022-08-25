II Awards 2022 full shortlist and voting links now available

The second and final batch of finalists for the International Investment Awards 2022 have now been announced, following a record-breaking number of entries to this year's awards.

Listed below are the names of the finalists selected ahead of this year's awards - the 23rd annual event - which is seen as the flagship awards event in international financial services.

The official II Awards 2022 ceremony will be virtual again this year and is set for broadcast on Thursday October 6, 2022, 3pm (UK time).

Gary Robinson, pictured left, Publisher, International Investment, said: "The judges have chosen their finalists and the countdown

to the 23rd Annual International Investment Awards really begins, now that we also have the reader's vote set up.

"We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry - by some way - and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.

"We have had thousands of readers take part in helping us judge these categories in previous years and expect this year to be no different."

We are grateful for the support of our sponsors with the Best Fintech Innovation Award sponsored by Isle of Man Insurtech, The Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group and our Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) Awards was sponsored by Hansard.

Full International Investment Awards 2022 shortlist

The following awards feature a mix of judges votes and II readers votes.

Click on the link next to the award name title, to register a vote.

Unsung Hero Award (Advisers) - NEW. Click here to vote.

Czyrine Mabini-Retirado - Abacus Financial Consultants

Rubina Khan - Holborn Assets

Nathan Prior - Partners Wealth Management

Roopa Sudharshan - International Money Matters Private Limited

Rashay Makan - Carrick Wealth

Smrithi Singh - International Money Matters Private Limited

Navya Karanth Barkur Sreedhar- International Money Matters Private Limited

Pratyush Golecha - International Money Matters Private Limited

Unsung Hero Award (Industry) - NEW. Click here to vote.

Czyrine Mabini-Retirado- Abacus Financial Consultants

Stephen Prout - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Glenn Delaney - Canada Life

Milly Baker - LGT Wealth Management Ltd

Richard Williams - Continental Financial Services SA

Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group* Click here to vote.

Abacus Financial Consultants LLC

Abbey Wealth

Ally Wealth Management

Arlo Group

Carrick Wealth

Holborn Assets

Hoxton Capital Management

Infinity Solutions

International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd

OpesFidelio

Partners Wealth Management

Pyrmont Wealth Management

Skybound Wealth Management

W1 Investment Group

*Regional award winners and overall global winner will be announced at the event

Excellence in Client Service - Advisers - Sponsored by Hansard*. Click here to vote.

Abacus Financial Consultants LLC

Abbey Wealth

Ally Wealth Management

Aiva

Arlo Group

Carrick Wealth

Holborn Assets

Hoxton Capital Management

Fisher Investments UK

Forth Capital

Infinity Financial Solutions

OpesFidelio

Partners Wealth Management

Qualitas Equity Funds

Skybound Wealth Management

*Regional awards and overall global winner will be announced at the event

Excellence in Client Service - Industry*: Click here to vote.

Ardan International

Evelyn Partners

Hansard International

Investors Trust

RL360

The UAP Group

*Regional awards and overall global winner will be announced at the event

Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers): Click here to vote.

Giles Maynard - Carrick Wealth

Sam Ebbs - Holborn Assets

Nobumitsu Kashiwamura - Infinity Solutions

Elmira Donald - Infinity Solutions

Khushboo Agarwal - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.

Pratyush Golecha - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.

Paul Baker - Seven Insurance Brokers

Carl Turner - W1 Investment Group

Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry): Click here to vote.

Andrew Moore - Carrick Wealth

Ali Ben Lmadani - ICR Inc.

Nicolas Henderson - Investors Trust

Jack Rampton - LGT Wealth Management Ltd

James Floyd - The UAP Group

Personality of the Year (Advisers): Click here to vote.

Riyad Adamou - Holborn Assests

Seanagh Fannin - Carrick Wealth

Khushboo Agarwal - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.

Anupama Aggarwal - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.

Trevor Keidan - Infinity Solutions

Personality of the Year (Industry): Click here to vote.

Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board

Andy Newman - LGT Wealth Management Ltd

Simon Pickering - Dept for Enterprise, Isle of Man Govt

Nigel Le Quesne - JTC Group

Rob Shipman - The UAP Group

Per Wimmer - Wimmer Family Office

The following categories are voted for by the II Awards 2022 judging panel.

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund:

Investiper Etico Bilanciato - BCC Risparmio & Previdenza

Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management

FP Foresight Sustainable Real Estate Securities Fund - Foresight Group

KBI Circular Economy Strategy - KBI Global Investors

Fisher Investments Institutional Global Sustainable Equity Impact ESG Fund - Fisher Investments

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc - Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP

Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund - Nordea Asset Management

Best Family Office

Wimmer Family Office

MBMG Family Office

Best Fintech Innovation - sponsored by Insurtech Isle of Man

ToroAlerts

MDOTM Ltd

Elysys

Global PayEX

Halo Investing

Raison Finance

AQMetrics

Money Trove Limited

iPensions Group

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

Rathbones

Evelyn Partners

Nova Wealth Limited

VAM Marketing

Waverton Investment Management

LGT Wealth Management

Best International Financial Centre

Bermuda

Isle of Man

Guernsey

Jersey

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)

IFGL

Utmost Group

Best International Life Group (UK)

Canada Life

Utmost Group

Best International Pension Plan

Aurora UAP International Pension Range - The UAP Group

Aurora UAP International Plan - The UAP Group

Aurora UAP US Plan - The UAP Group

International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life Limited

Novia Global International SIPP - Novia Global

Best International Platform

Ardan International

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond

PIMS - RL360

Canada Life Premiere Account - Canada Life

Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

Best International Savings Plan

RSP - RL360

Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life

Evolution Plus - Investors Trust

S&P 500 Index - Investors Trust

Aurora UAP International Retirement and Savings Plan - The UAP Group

Best International Trust Product

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life

Advantage Trust - The UAP Group

Best Protection Plan

IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited

CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life

International Campaign of the Year

Novia Global

Canada Life

Finance Isle of Man

Investors Trust

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

Mauritius Administration and Trust Company

Canada Life

The UAP Group

International DFM Fund/Product of the Year (NEW)

Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy Target Return Fund - Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors Global Convertibles Fund - Aviva Investors

Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management

Evelyn Partners

Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry)

Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board

AG2R LA MONDIALE

Standard Bank

LGT Wealth Management Ltd

Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)

OpesFidelio

MDOTM Ltd.

ToroAlerts

Excellence in Fintech (Industry)

Axyon AI srl

Hansard

Investors Trust

Global PayEX

SME Finance

Raison Finance

AQMetrics

iPensions Group

Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres

KBC Asset Management

Finance Isle of Man

Excellence in Sustainability (Industry)

KBC Asset Management

Alquity Investment Management

Morningstar Sustainalytics

VAM Marketing

AG2R LA MONDIALE

Standard Bank Offshore Group

Nordea Asset Management

LGT Wealth Management

KBI Global Investors

European Fund Selector of the Year - sponsored by SharingAlpha, Best International Fund Group, Excellence in Private Banking, Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Advisers), Excellence in Sustainability (Advisers) and another awards not listed here will be revealed on the day of the awards event.