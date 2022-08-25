Jersey Finance's Faizal Bhana highlights opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Jersey Finance's director - Middle East, Africa and India, Faizal Bhana, has outlined the opportunities to build businesses in Saudi Arabia, in particular following recent legislation around corporate law intended to facilitate investments into the country. Writing in an opinion piece published by Arab News, and co-authored by Lama Homaidan AlTurki, director at the Council of Corporate Health, Bhana notes that "it is essential to understand the different corporate legal structures availabl...