Channel Islands construction-to-investments group changes business model

Garenne Group, which counts Garenne Investments Ltd. among its constituent businesses, has announced a change to its business model following the retirement of two key executives and retirement planning for the principal shareholder. The change will result in a shift towards an investment-based model, intended to reduce group executive involvement, and the placing of ownership more directly into the hands of senior directors of the group's various trading companies, it said in a statement....

