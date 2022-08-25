Channel Islands construction-to-investments group changes business model

Garenne Group, which counts Garenne Investments Ltd. among its constituent businesses, has announced a change to its business model following the retirement of two key executives and retirement planning for the principal shareholder. The change will result in a shift towards an investment-based model, intended to reduce group executive involvement, and the placing of ownership more directly into the hands of senior directors of the group's various trading companies, it said in a statement....
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes