HK faces further Covid curbs

Warnings from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region point to tighter curbs being once gain brought in to control the spread of Covid following a spike in infections, something that would further drive a wedge between it and competing financial centres such as Singapore that have instead moved to relax restrictions. Hong Kong reported on Wednesday that its daily infection rate went above 7,800, and authorities have already responded by limiting participation in scheduled local sports ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes