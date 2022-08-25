Gender gap in the finance industry: The role played by 'imposter syndrome'

It is 2022, and we should be operating in a time where there is equality in terms of opportunity, pay and treatment for men and women in the financial services industry. But, to our disappointment, there still remains a problem with gender bias. Our white paper explores the challenges facing financial services, the desire for change and the actions to close the gap once and for all. In the second chapter of our white paper, we explore the less tangible impact of gender disparity withi...