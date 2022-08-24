VIDEO: BFSB CEO highlights The Bahamas financial services diversity

As part of the International Investment special report on The Bahamas we speak to Dr Tanya McCartney, DBA CAMS, who is CEO and Executive Director of The Bahamas Financial Services Board.

In this video, below, McCartney, pictured above, highlights how diversity plays a key role in Bahamas financial services industry and explains the some of reasons behind recent growth in the region.

Click here, or on the image below to view.

This video is also featured in International Investment's latest Special Report on The Bahamas 

