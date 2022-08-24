Top UAE banks rebound in Q2

The top 10 UAE banks have reported a significant rebound in quarterly profits for Q2, according to the latest Banking Pulse report from global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) - which suggests lenders benefitted from an increase in profitability driven by core interest income. Total interest income of the banks grew drastically by 19.5% quarter-on-quarter. These major banks reported an increase in aggregate net income of 24.4% to AED12.6bn (about $3.4bn). A&M said that...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes