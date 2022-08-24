Singapore knobbles Noble with SGD12.6m fine, warnings to former directors, Ernst and Young

Regulatory authorities in Singapore have hit commodities trader Noble with a fine, issued "stern warnings" to two former directors in the business, and flagged up orders against auditors from Ernst and Young in regards to audited statements between 2012-16. The action follows a multi-year, multi-agency investigation into failures linked to financial statements involving Noble Group Limited (NGL) and its Singapore subsidy Noble Resources International Pte Ltd (NRI). The Monetary Authorit...