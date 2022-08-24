Global dividends reach record high in Q2

Global dividends reached a record high in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. Quarterly dividends reached a record $544.8bn last quarter, up 11.3% from last quarter. Europe and the UK were also key drivers of dividend growth, with dividends rising 28.7% and 29.3% on an underlying basis respectively, reports sister site Investment Week. Underlying growth was even stronger, seeing 19.1% growth once the ...