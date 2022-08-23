II Awards 2022 - shortlist revealed

The first batch of finalists for the International Investment Awards 2022 have been announced, following a record-breaking number of entries to this year's awards.

Listed below are the names of the finalists selected ahead of this year's awards - the 23rd annual event - which is seen as the flagship awards event in international financial services.

The official II Awards 2022 ceremony will be virtual again this year and is set for broadcast on Thursday October 6, 2022, 3pm (UK time).

Gary Robinson, pictured left, Publisher, International Investment, said: "The judges have chosen their finalists and the countdown

to the 23rd Annual International Investment Awards really begins.

"We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry - by some way - and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.

"We have had thousands of readers take part in helping us judge these four categories in previous years and expect this year to be no different."

We are grateful for the support of our sponsors with the Best Fintech Innovation Award sponsored by Isle of Man Insurtech, The Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost and our Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) Awards was sponsored by Hansard.

International Investment Awards 2022 shortlist

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund:

Investiper Etico Bilanciato - BCC Risparmio & Previdenza

Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management

FP Foresight Sustainable Real Estate Securities Fund - Foresight Group

KBI Circular Economy Strategy - KBI Global Investors

Fisher Investments Institutional Global Sustainable Equity Impact ESG Fund - Fisher Investments

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc - Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP

Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund - Nordea Asset Management

Best Family Office

Wimmer Family Office

MBMG Family Office

Best Fintech Innovation - sponsored by Insurtech Isle of Man

ToroAlerts

MDOTM Ltd

Elysys

Global PayEX

Halo Investing

Raison Finance

AQMetrics

Money Trove Limited

iPensions Group

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

Rathbones

Evelyn Partners

Nova Wealth Limited

VAM Marketing

Waverton Investment Management

LGT Wealth Management

Best International Financial Centre

Bermuda

Isle of Man

Guernsey

Jersey

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)

IFGL

Utmost Group

Best International Life Group (UK)

Canada Life

Utmost Group

Best International Pension Plan

Aurora UAP International Pension Range - The UAP Group

Aurora UAP International Plan - The UAP Group

Aurora UAP US Plan - The UAP Group

International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life Limited

Novia Global International SIPP - Novia Global

Best International Platform

Ardan International

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond

PIMS - RL360

Canada Life Premiere Account - Canada Life

Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

Best International Savings Plan

RSP - RL360

Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life

Evolution Plus - Investors Trust

S&P 500 Index - Investors Trust

Aurora UAP International Retirement and Savings Plan - The UAP Group

Best International Trust Product

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life

Advantage Trust - The UAP Group

Best Protection Plan

IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited

CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life

International Campaign of the Year

Novia Global

Canada Life

Finance Isle of Man

Investors Trust

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

Mauritius Administration and Trust Company

Canada Life

The UAP Group

International DFM Fund/Product of the Year (NEW)

Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy Target Return Fund - Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors Global Convertibles Fund - Aviva Investors

Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management

Evelyn Partners

Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry)

Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board

AG2R LA MONDIALE

Standard Bank

LGT Wealth Management Ltd

Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)

OpesFidelio

MDOTM Ltd.

ToroAlerts

Excellence in Fintech (Industry)

Axyon AI srl

Hansard

Investors Trust

Global PayEX

SME Finance

Raison Finance

AQMetrics

iPensions Group

Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres

KBC Asset Management

Finance Isle of Man

Excellence in Sustainability (Industry)

KBC Asset Management

Alquity Investment Management

Morningstar Sustainalytics

VAM Marketing

AG2R LA MONDIALE

Standard Bank Offshore Group

Nordea Asset Management

LGT Wealth Management

KBI Global Investors

There are also some awards that are decided by both judges and audience votes. These will be announced here on Thursday.

Finalists for the remaining categories not yet listed including: Personality of the Year (Advisers), Personality of the Year (Industry), Unsung Hero Award (Advisers) - NEW, Unsung Hero Award (Industry) - NEW, Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers) , Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry), European Fund Selector of the Year, Best International Fund Group, Excellence in Private Banking, Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Advisers), Excellence in Sustainability (Advisers), Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - Sponsored by Utmost, Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) sponsored by Hansard and the Excellence in Client Service (Industry) will be announced on Thursday.

The finalists for all awards will be notified in writing in the coming days.