Beware social unrest warns deVere Group CEO

Nigel Green, CEO of independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech group deVere, has warned investors should heed the risk to their investments from social unrest, which is on the rise globally. The warning comes as investors begin to review and adjust their portfolios for the rest of 2022, with deVere pointing to research suggesting social unrest is growing. Green said: "There are many headwinds ahead for the rest of this year that could impact investor returns." "One ...