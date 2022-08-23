Beware social unrest warns deVere Group CEO

Nigel Green, CEO of independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech group deVere, has warned investors should heed the risk to their investments from social unrest, which is on the rise globally. The warning comes as investors begin to review and adjust their portfolios for the rest of 2022, with deVere pointing to research suggesting social unrest is growing. Green said: "There are many headwinds ahead for the rest of this year that could impact investor returns." "One ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes