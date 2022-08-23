UK FCA taps outsiders for ESG Advisory Committee

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking for people who are not employed by firms regulated by itself to join a new ESG Advisory Committee to its board, as the organisation moves further to execute ESG-related responsibilities such as 'having regard' to the UK government's net zero objectives. The new committee's role will be to advise the board on: How it executes oversight of ESG issues relevant to the FCA both as a regulator and our own operations, Relevant emerging ...