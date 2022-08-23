Former Malaysia PM jailed over 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysia PM jailed over 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been ordered by Malaysia's top court to begin a 12-year prison sentence for his role in the 1MDB scandal. Razak had appealed to the Federal Court following a conviction in a lower court, where he was found guilty of, among others, abuse of power and money laundering relating to receiving some RM42m, or about $10m, from SRC International, a company linked to the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. In addition to the prison s...

