Gibraltar will today see auction bids for a Malta-flagged superyacht seized from its previous Russian owner per sanctions placed on Russian citizens following that country's invasion of Ukraine, while the Isle of Man government yesterday slipped out a notice on the extension of a so-called General Licence, which will in particular facilitate dealings in North American subsidiaries of Evraz plc. The 72m superyacht, MY Axioma, is noted by the Gibraltar Chronicle, while Bloomberg and other me...