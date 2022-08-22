Panama continues to seek ways out from under FATF eagle eye

At least one local media outlet has reported in recent days that Panama is stepping up its efforts to find a way out from being on the list of jurisdictions that do not meet requirements of the Financial Action Task Force when it comes to anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). Newsroom Panama cites vice minster of Finance, Jorge Luis Almengor suggesting that a new session with the FATF in September will see evidence presented in support of getting Panama ...