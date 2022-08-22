CySEC seminars for certified persons tackle MAR, AML, AIFs

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has posted a list of seminar dates targeting persons on the Certification Registers ('certified persons') that must adhere to compliance outlined in the Directive regarding Certification of persons and Certification Registers. Some 17 one-day online seminars will be held between September to December 2022, according to the latest schedule. Topics covered include: the Market Abuse Regime; regulation of Digital Finance; AIFs and AIF Ma...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes