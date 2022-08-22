CySEC seminars for certified persons tackle MAR, AML, AIFs

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has posted a list of seminar dates targeting persons on the Certification Registers ('certified persons') that must adhere to compliance outlined in the Directive regarding Certification of persons and Certification Registers. Some 17 one-day online seminars will be held between September to December 2022, according to the latest schedule. Topics covered include: the Market Abuse Regime; regulation of Digital Finance; AIFs and AIF Ma...