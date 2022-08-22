IFGL to buy Sovereign Pension Services

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has announced it has entered into an agreement with Sovereign Group Ltd to buy Sovereign Pension Services (SPS), subject to regulatory approval. SPS is an international SIPP and SSAS administrator and operator based in Bromborough, Wirral, employing 45 staff. Established in 2003 as MW Pensions Limited, it became SPS in 2016 following its acquisition by Sovereign. IFGL chief executive David Kneeshaw said: "This is a strategic acquisition which...