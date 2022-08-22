Invesco launches metaverse fund

The Invesco Metaverse fund will invest in large, medium and small-cap companies across the US, Asia and Europe, reports sister website Investment Week. This will include companies those stocks helping facilitate, create, or benefit from the growth of immersive virtual worlds. The fund will be jointly managed by Tony Roberts, fund manager, and James McDermottroe, deputy fund manager, both members of Invesco's UK-based Asia & Emerging Markets equities team. "It has been estimated that,...