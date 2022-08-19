Vanguard bolsters ESG product line-up with two new ESG ETFs

Vanguard has launched two new ESG ETFs, expanding the total number of products in its ESG range. The Vanguard ESG Developed Europe All Cap UCITS ETF tracks the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Choice index, providing exposure to large, mid and small-cap stocks in developed European countries. The Vanguard ESG North America All Cap UCITS ETF tracks the FTSE North America All Cap Choice index, providing exposure to large, mid, and small-cap stocks in the US and Canada. Both ETFs have on...