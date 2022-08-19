Singapore regulator bans and fines former UOB broker for false trading

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has banned and fined a broker S$100,000 ($72,000) for false and unauthorised trading which inflated a stock's price. The MAS imposed the civil penalty issued prohibition orders (POs) against Ms Chua Kah Boey who it said had committed false trading by executing a client's instructions to purchase Gaylin Holdings Ltd (GHL) shares for the purpose of creating a misleading appearance with respect to the price of the shares. She also committed unauthorised ...