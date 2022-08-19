Crypto crash as Bitcoin and Ether plunge in a matter of minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today's crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week, says Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It's not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn't immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours th...