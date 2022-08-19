Empira Group to open an office in Stockholm

International investor and asset manager Empira Group will open an office in Stockholm, Sweden "in coming weeks", it said in a statement on 19 August. Christopher Andersson (pictured) will become the new managing director and head of Nordic client relations, with a brief to establish and expand the business with institutional investors in Scandinavia. Lahcen Knapp, chairman of Empira Group's board of directors, said: "In the appointment of Christopher Andersson, we have gained a very e...