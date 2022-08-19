Top New Zealand judge sworn in last month exits Dubai IFC Courts

Sir William Young, a former New Zealand Supreme Court judge who led the country's Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15, 2019 Christchurch terror attack, has become the third judge to resign within weeks of joining Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts. International Investment reported on 3 August the sudden departure of two Irish judges virtually sworn in alongside Young on 27 July to the DIFC Courts, namely Ireland's former chief justice Frank Clarke and former Irel...