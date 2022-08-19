Lombard Odier strengthens Swiss presence with new Verbier office 

Lombard Odier said on 18 August it will open an office in Verbier by the end of the year, located at Route de Verbier Station 63, "in order to strengthen its presence in a priority region for the Swiss market". Under the operational responsibility of Stéphane Pedraja, Capital Partner in charge of French-speaking Switzerland within the Private Client unit, the new office will bring bankers and their clients even closer together, the longstanding Swiss private banking group said. Verbie...