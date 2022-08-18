British Virgin Islands show 'resilience and determination' despite direct UK rule threat 

clock • 4 min read
British Virgin Islands show 'resilience and determination' despite direct UK rule threat 

The British Virgin Islands have been making headlines in recent weeks for the wrong reasons, says Mark Pragnell founder of Pragmatix.   The United Kingdom overseas territory has been under threat of direct rule from London, over 4,100 miles away since the release of the findings of an inquiry by a retired High Court judge into standards of governance.  Sir Gary Hickinbottom's 946-page, no-punches-pulled report came quickly on the heels of the detention by United States' federal agents i...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

More on Comment

The commodities cycle is just getting started
Comment

The commodities cycle is just getting started

Hakan Kaya
clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
M&A, video games and the next big thing
Comment

M&A, video games and the next big thing

Kurt Ma
clock 09 August 2022 • 6 min read
Tax neutrality is 'essential' for real estate structure says Mourant's Geoff Cook
Comment

Tax neutrality is 'essential' for real estate structure says Mourant's Geoff Cook

Geoff Cook
clock 27 July 2022 • 5 min read