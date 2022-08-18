Pension trustee duo plead guilty in loans disguised as investments case

Two trustees have pleaded guilty to making illegal loans amounting to £236,000 from a company pension scheme to the scheme's employer, in a prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator (TPR). In a statement the TPR said company director Andrew Kyprianou, 60, of Glebe Avenue, Enfield, Middlesex and Colin Werb, 71, of The Birches, Grimsgate, Diseworth, Derby both admitted two counts of making prohibited employer-related investments at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday 17 August. Werb and Ky...