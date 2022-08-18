Marlborough hires veteran analyst Steve Robertson from Canaccord

Marlborough's European Special Situations fund has appointed veteran investment analyst Steve Robertson to its team, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal. Robertson (pictured) has over 25 years of experience as an investment analyst, and is experienced in several key sectors such as technology. He joins David Walton, who has been lead manager of the fund since 2013, alongside analyst Tom Livesey. Beginning as a technology and capital goods analyst at UBS...
