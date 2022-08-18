HANetf to expand ETP platform to crypto ETCs

HANetf is set to expand its white label ETP platform capabilities to include crypto ETCs, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal. The expanded platform will allow asset managers to manufacture and manage crypto ETCs within the HANetf platform. Current clients on the platform will have full access from launch, which HANetf said is set to happen in "a couple of months". To date, the firm has focused on UCITS ETFs and physically-backed gold and carbon ETCs, with...
