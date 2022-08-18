Frontrunner for next UK PM weighs merger of top financial regulators - reports

Liz Truss, frontrunner to be the next prime minister, is set to immediately review the roles and responsibilities of the City of London's top regulators if she wins, campaign insiders told the Financial Times. Truss (pictured), who is reportedly privately critical of the Financial Conduct Authority, is weighing up plans to merge the regulator with the Prudential Regulation Authority, which sits within the Bank of England, and the Payments Systems Regulator into a new body. A well-placed...