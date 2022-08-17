abrdn shutters Eastern European fund

abrdn is closing its ASI Eastern European Equity fund, which had been suspended since 1 March 2022 as it had 43% of its assets in Russia, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week has learned. The fund will close on 13 September and according to a client letter the closure will allow investors to receive the proceeds "from a significant proportion of the fund's portfolio". Investors will also retain "proportionate rights to the illiquid assets of the fund and will benefit fro...