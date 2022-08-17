Hansard's Latin American Adviser Survey 2022

Today sees the II's inaugural Latin America event taking place, the International Investment Latin America Forum 2022 in Miami's The East Hotel.

Hansard Worldwide has launched an online survey with advisers in the region, the results of which will be shared by the Head of Sales for Latin America, Mike Wrigley, pictured below left.

Working with advisers across the region for many years, Hansard will be sharing the survey with its extensive database of

contacts in various countries in Latin America, in addition to delegates that will be attending the event in Miami.

With a keen focus on new business generation ideas, target expectations & ambitions, the survey findings will also delve into the shared challenges that advisers across the region face in driving their business forward into 2023.

Click here to complete the survey in English

Click here to complete the survey in Spanish

Wrigley commented: "The secret to Hansard's longevity in the region lies in the relationships that we maintain with advisers across Lat Am, and a survey is a great way to get a general feel for the pulse of the region. I am really looking forward to seeing the responses that we get."

The II Lat Am Forum 2022 event is taking place at The East Hotel in the Brickell Financial District in Miami.