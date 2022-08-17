People Moves: BDO Group, Maxwell Partners, Personal Finance Society, Abacus Trust Group, Copia Capital 

BDO Group BDO Group has appointed Dianne Gollop as the head of financial crime compliance. She will also be responsible for the role of the Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) and the Money Laundering Compliance Officer (MLCO). Gollop previously worked at PwC as the Senior manager of AML Compliance for Jersey & Guernsey and spent time working in the financial crime examinations unit at the JFSC. Matthew Corbin, chief executive of the BDO Group in Jersey, said: "We are del...