UK digital bank Revolut gets Cyprus green light to create European crypto hub 

UK headquartered digital bank Revolut has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to offer cryptocurrency and digital asset services. According to media reports, the green light for this new base will enable it to transform into a new European cryptocurrency hub, allowing it to provide additional crypto asset services to its 17 million European customers. Clients based in the UK, who form the bulk of Revolut's customer base, will continue to be servi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes