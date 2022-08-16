Allianz GI takes on PM for $2.5bn sustainability fund

Alex Bibani has joined Allianz Global Investor's thematic equity portfolio management team, where he will manage funds aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as broader sustainability strategies. Bibani (pictured) will become lead portfolio manager of Allianz Positive Change from the end of August, a fund which invests in companies covering all areas of the UN SDGs. He will also take on management responsibilities for the $2.5bn Allianz Global Sustainability strategy. B...