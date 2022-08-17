Financial planners reveal love of coaching clients

Financial planners have revealed coaching clients is the most enjoyable part of being a professional in 2022, acoording to a survey of 180 of the UK' s Personal Finance Society members in June this year. The results showed 43% declared the favourite part of their working day to be coaching, which involves informing and empowering their clients so that they feel confident enough to make their own financial decisions. Financial coaching also requires a focus on the behavioural and emoti...