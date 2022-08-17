FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has come under fire in an episode of BBC's Panorama for its failure to protect investors who lost a collective £46m when a property investment scheme collapsed. The documentary showed how the FCA was alerted to the "boiler room" tactics being employed to market the Blackmore Bond but, the show said, it failed to act for two years. In the programme, the FCA said it was not its duty to investigate the failed unregulated scheme, however, a group of MPs...