Allspring GI establishes new unit in Japan and debuts Tokyo office

Allspring Global Investments has set up Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Limited as well as the opening of a new office in Tokyo and the appointment of Akira Hosoda as Japan representative and country head. Hosoda has decades of experience having worked in the investment industry since 1983. He joins from Nissay Asset Management where he served as an executive management director responsible for product development and introducing overseas investment capabilities to Japan. Before th...

