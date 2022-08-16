The commodities cycle is just getting started

While equities and bonds suffered major sell-offs in the first half of 2022, global commodities rallied fiercely. The Bloomberg Commodity Index shot up 30% by the end of June and the price of many raw materials surged to record highs, says Hakan Kaya, senior portfolio manager, Neuberger Berman. Although prices have fallen somewhat in recent weeks, we believe a structural undersupply and overdemand imbalance still exists across many commodities. This indicates we may still be in the early s...