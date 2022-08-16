Network backed by IMF, World Bank and OECD issues new tax transparency standards for all governments 

clock • 7 min read
Network backed by IMF, World Bank and OECD issues new tax transparency standards for all governments 

New international standards aimed at improving global tax transparency with 14 guiding principles have been published by the General Assembly of the Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT). GIFT was founded in 2011 as a multi-stakeholder action network to advance fiscal transparency, participation, and accountability in countries around the world. The basic motivation for establishing it was that the overall state of budget transparency around the world is poor. In a statement ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Global investment manager opens Swiss office led by former Allianz GI veteran  

Allspring GI establishes new unit in Japan and debuts Tokyo office