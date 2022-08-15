Phoenix Group in 'enviable position' after hedging costs against inflation    

Phoenix Group, the UK-based life consolidation specialist has released its half-year results, with a bumper expectation of £1.3-£1.4bn in cash generation. Phoenix recently acquired closed life insurer Sun Life of Canada's UK unit for £248m in its first-ever cash funded acquisition and highlighted it had more than £1bn to spend on similar deals. The group reported: • Cash generation up 9% to £950m • Solvency II Surplus of £4.8bn and Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio of 186% (20...