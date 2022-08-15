First non-European to lead Deutsche Bank dies at 59 

Anshu Jain, who spent two decades building Deutsche Bank into one of the world's top universal banks and the first non-European to lead it, died in the early hours of 13 August after five years fighting cancer. He was 59. Jain, who was born in India, spent two decades building Deutsche Bank into one of the world's top universal banks. He was the first non-European to lead the German institution. In a statement, Deutsche Bank said it mourned the death of its former Co-CEO Anshu Jain, who...
