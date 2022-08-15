UK life and pensions group stakeholder demands Bemuda insurer chair quits

Bermuda-based specialty non-life insurer formerly known as Randall & Quilter Investment has received special general meeting requisition notice from Phoenix Asset Management Partners which holds 12% stake in R&Q, seeking to remove executive chair William Spiegel. Phoenix wants to appoint Ken Randall as director and, if Spiegel is removed, have him act as an executive director to fill the vacancy. Ken Randall used to be chair of Randall & Quilter Investment, before retiring in March 2021 a...