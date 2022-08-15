Jersey fines Lloyds investment banking arm £500k over 'protracted' AML breaches

Jersey Financial Services Commission has fined the local branch of Lloyds investment banking arm £498,000 for regulatory and anti-money laundering breaches. Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets' Jersey branch specifically breached requirements of the AML/CFT Code and the Banking Code in relation to one correspondent banking relationship between 2008 and 2020, the Jersey FSC said in a statement on 12 August. It failed to ensure that the correspondent banking relationship was properly identif...